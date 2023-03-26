Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke expecting 1st child: Their relationship timeline

'Harry Potter' fame Daniel Radcliffe is soon going to be a father!

Harry Potter fame Daniel Radcliffe is set to embrace parenthood! The 33-year-old actor and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child together, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The duo, who have been dating for almost a decade, are very private about their personal lives. In celebration of Radcliff and Darke's new chapter in life, here's a look at the couple's decade-long relationship.

But first, let's know about Darke

Born in Flint, Michigan, United States, Darke began her acting career in 2009 with a short film titled Obelisk Road. She gradually rose to prominence and was featured in several television series and films, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Good Girls Revolt, and Dietland. Notably, she also featured in the Oscar-nominated film Still Alice and the Beach Boys biographical drama Love & Mercy.

When did actors meet for 1st time?

Radcliffe has spent most of his life on screen, impressing audiences with his acting prowess, from the Harry Potter franchise to independent projects like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022). It was only natural that he would meet the love of his life on the sets! The pair starred in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, following which they started dating each other.

Radcliffe declared he was officially 'off the market' in 2013

From the early stages of their relationship until now, the duo has been private about their relationship in comparison to other celebrities in the spotlight. Shortly after they connected, Radcliffe, in an interview in 2013, reportedly confirmed his relationship status. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the actor said, "Yes, I am dating someone...the type I keep private."

From red carpet debut to quarantining together, their relationship timeline

The couple's 2014 red carpet debut screamed "official." It was confirmed who Radcliffe's secret girlfriend was after the duo made a joint appearance at the Tony Awards in 2014. That year, Radcliffe was nominated in the best revival of a play category for Broadway in the Cripple of Inishmaan. From this to quarantining together in 2020, their relationship grew stronger with each passing day.

They most recently worked together on TBS's 'Miracle Workers'

From reel to real life, the pair always looked incredible together. After sharing the screen in 2013, the actors came together to work again on the 2016 film Don't Think Twice, and Darke was also seen in the Season 3 of Radcliffe's TBS series titled Miracle Workers. Meanwhile, even after a decade-long relationship, Darke and Radcliffe are not planning a wedding as of now.