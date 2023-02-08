Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Akash Choudhary on why Priyanka should win 'Bigg Boss-16'

#NewsBytesExclusive: Akash Choudhary on why Priyanka should win 'Bigg Boss-16'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 08, 2023, 04:33 pm 2 min read

'Udaariyaan' actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the five finalists of 'Bigg Boss 16'

Bigg Boss 16 is coming to an end with its finale episodes scheduled to air on Sunday and Monday. A total of five contestants including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be contesting against one another for the trophy. Ahead of its finale, Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary, in conversation with NewsBytes, lists out reasons why he thinks Chahar Choudhary can win the title.

For being real and authentic

Chahar Choudhary is one of the top five contestants on the show battling for the trophy. "I feel she is the most real and authentic contestant on the show," says Choudhary. He further adds, "She is real no matter what and on top of that is very dignified. She has maintained her demeanor and class despite all the odds."

She stood against the bullies

Recalling the episode where the mandali allegedly made racist marks against her, Choudhary says that Chahar Choudhary knows how to stand up for herself. "When it comes to bullies, Chahar Choudhary knows how to give it back to them." The mandali consisted of housemates Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Abdu Rozik.

She takes criticism positively

One of the many factors that fans love about the finalist, according to Choudhary, is how she responds to criticism. Talking about it, the former Splitsvilla star mentions, "She has gone through many ups and downs and one of the most beautiful qualities about her is that she takes feedback and criticism very positively and in a very sporting way."

For refraining from abusing anyone

Choudhary highlights how she hasn't abused anyone on the show. "She is one of the most loved contestants. She is someone who carries her point of view without using any abusive words and yet proves her point." Showing confidence in her victory, he further adds, "I'm very sure that she is going to win the trophy, no doubt about it."

All about the top five finalists

Kaur Ahluwalia was evicted from the show after audiences entered the house to vote for the top five finalists. Apart from Chahar Choudhary, the other contestants who made it to the finale are Archana Gautam, Thakare, Shaleen Bhanot, and Stan. Hosted by Salman Khan, Season 16 marked the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that viewers were allowed to enter the house.