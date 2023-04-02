Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's birthday special: Bollywood's undisputed action king

Apr 02, 2023

Prolific actor Ajay Devgn turns 54th on Sunday

With his intense performances and piercing eyes, Ajay Devgn has repeatedly proved that he is Bollywood's undisputed king of action. Immediately following the massive success of Drishyam 2, he blazed back into the spotlight with the high-octane actioner Bholaa, and his commitment to the craft is evident in his performances. As Devgn celebrates his 54th birthday on Sunday, we gather his best action films.

'Shivaay' (2016)

Apart from directing and producing the high-voltage action thriller Shivaay, Devgn also featured in the lead alongside Erika Kaar and Sayyesha Saigal. The story centered around a skilled mountaineer and a dedicated father who embarks on a journey to save his daughter from a trafficking ring. Devgn's directorial skills were highly praised, particularly in the action sequences and the stunningly shot mountaineering scenes.

'Action Jackson' (2014)

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the 2014 action-comedy film featured Devgn in the lead role. Although the film did not fare well at the box office and was critically panned, Devgn didn't offer a chance to complain, and his action sequences were a standout feature. He performed most of the stunts on his own, be it hand-to-hand combat, weapon-based fight sequences, or car stunts.

'Singham' (2011)

With unparalleled success, Devgn's Singham is by far his most popular movie. Director Rohit Shetty created a cop universe following the 2011 film, which was based on the story of a righteous police officer who fights against corruption and crime in his city. Packed with action, humor, and drama, the film was highly praised for its noteworthy action scenes, which were choreographed with precision.

'Khakee' (2004)

Considered one of the most memorable roles in his entire filmography, Khakee featured Devgn as Yashwant Aangre. To say that Devgn brings an intense and brooding quality to his characters would be an understatement. In Khakee, apart from portraying a range of emotions, he amazed audiences with his unmissable action sequences and impactful dialogues that added to the intensity of his character.

'Gangaajal' (2003)

Time and again, Devgn has shown a knack for playing tough police officers, and he has often amplified scenes with his intense eyes. Gangaajal chronicles the life of a cop who is sent to a small town to restore law and order and combat corruption. With his whistle-worthy dialogues, Devgn showcased his emotional range, particularly in the scenes where he confronts corruption and brutality.