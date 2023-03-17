Entertainment

Dalljiet Kaur to marry fiancé Nikhil Patel on Saturday: Report

Dalljiet Kaur to marry fiancé Nikhil Patel on Saturday: Report

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 17, 2023, 06:48 pm 2 min read

Dalljiet Kaur will reportedly be moving to Kenya after her wedding with beau Nikhil Patel (Picture credit: Instagram/ @dalljietkaur)

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur took everyone by surprise when she announced her engagement to Nikhil Patel, a Kenya-based businessman. The two exchanged rings early this year in Nepal on January 3, said reports. And now, a couple of months after their engagement, they are all set to get married. Here is everything to know about their intimate wedding.

Couple to exchange vows on Saturday

Per Pinkvilla, Kaur and Patel are set to tie the knot in an intimate wedding on Saturday. The couple had already announced after their engagement that they will be getting hitched in March. According to multiple reports, the actor is all set to leave for Kenya after her marriage, where she will embark upon a new journey with her husband and son, Jaydon.

Pre-wedding festivities have begun

With only a few hours before the marriage, the pre-wedding festivities for the bride and the groom-to-be have already kickstarted. Sharing glimpses of the celebrations on her Instagram handle, Kaur dropped a slew of pictures from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies. While the mehendi ceremony was held on Thursday, the haldi function was held on Friday, per her post.

Celebs congratulate Kaur on her new beginnings

Instagram post A post shared by kaurdalljiet on March 17, 2023 at 6:34 pm IST

Kaur on her second marriage

After her engagement announcement, she told ETimes about how people reacted to it. The actor, who appeared in Star Plus's show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? said that many people called her to say that it'll end her career. In the same interview, she also said that it took her nearly seven long years to be able to fall in love again.

Ex-husband Shaleen Bhanot reacted to Kaur's wedding

Kaur was earlier married to Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot. They got married in 2009 but split in 2014. Reacting to his ex-wife's second marriage, Bhanot told India Today: "I wish her all the very best. I am very happy for her. I wish her a lot of love and care. And blessings on the new journey that she is about to begin."