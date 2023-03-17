Entertainment

'BBC' show helmer urges crew to speak up about misconduct

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 17, 2023

Peter Davey urged crew to speak up about misconduct

Peter Davey, showrunner of Red Nose Day urged the crew to speak up and "make a fuss" about any kind of misconduct as a part of BBC Studios's efforts to stop inappropriate behavior on its shows. A leaked audio tape has been making rounds where Davey can be heard delivering the pledge to the crew and presenters of the show.

Fundraiser for Curtis's Comic Relief

There are no concerns regarding Red Nose Day but Davey said it before the show went live. The program is a fundraiser for director Richard Curtis's charity Comic Relief. Davey said, "We want BBC Studios to be a safe place for every person that works here. At all times, we expect everyone, whoever they are, to behave in a respectful and inclusive way."

BBC pledge started in August 2022

This was started in August 2022, where a pledge is read before the start of every BBC Studios production to make sure inclusive behavior is inculcated among the employees and wrongdoings should be reported. Davey also stated, "I don't want anyone feeling they can't do it because they don't want to make a fuss. Please make a fuss."