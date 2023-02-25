Entertainment

Happy Birthday, Urvashi Rautela: Lesser-known facts you must know!

Feb 25, 2023

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was born in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on February 25, 1994

Time and again, Bollywood actor-model Urvashi Rautela has left us all in an awe of her beauty. The stunning actor has not only impressed everyone with her fashion statement but also left many shocked with the controversy surrounding cricketer Rishabh Pant. However, Rautela, who turned 29 years on Saturday, remains a favorite of many. Here are some interesting facts that her fans must know.

Rautela holds multiple beauty titles

Not one or two, but Rautela reportedly holds the maximum number of beauty titles in India. She won the Miss Universe India crown in 2012 and 2015, respectively, becoming the only woman to do so. She was also named the "Youngest Most Beautiful Woman" in the universe by the Andaman & Nicobar Islands government in 2018 and holds several other prestigious crowns and titles.

Before entering modeling, she was into sports

Not many would be aware that Rautela was once a national-level basketball player. Yes, you read that right! Back in the day, and much before she entered the world of beauty as a professional, Rautela used to play basketball. She also represented her home state Uttarakhand in various competitions. Clearly, Rautela has always been a sports lover — be it basketball or cricket.

She marked her debut opposite Sunny Deol

Many believe that Rautela debuted in the Hindi film industry with Great Grand Masti (2016). However, what many wouldn't know is that she entered Bollywood in 2013 when she was cast in Singh Saab The Great, which starred Sunny Deol in the lead. While the film may not have worked its wonders at the box office, Rautela's performance got noticed.

Started her modeling career as a teen

Another interesting fact about Rautela is that the former beauty pageant queen entered the modeling industry when she was in her teens. She got her first modeling assignment at the age of 15 when she was selected to walk at Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week. As a teen model, she also walked for Dubai Fashion Week, Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon Fashion, and many others.