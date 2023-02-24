Politics

Mohanlal's 'Bigg Boss Malayalam' Season 5 teaser released

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 24, 2023, 04:37 pm 1 min read

Bigg Boss is one of the most famous reality shows in India. Bigg Boss Hindi's success paved the way for other industries to start their own versions. From Kamal Haasan hosting Bigg Boss Tamil to Mohanlal hosting Bigg Boss Malayalam, fans have enjoyed it all. Mohanlal will be back hosting the fifth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam and the first teaser was released Friday.

Speculations around the contestants

The teaser also announced that for the first time, common citizens of India will feature in the reality show. The show is expected to premiere at the end of March. Though nothing is confirmed, several names are making rounds. Revathy, Gayathri Suresh, Sai Krishna, and Anushree are the biggest names who are speculated to be a part of the show.

