Entertainment

AAP reacts after rape allegations against party activist-comedian Khyali Saharan

AAP reacts after rape allegations against party activist-comedian Khyali Saharan

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 17, 2023, 02:47 pm 1 min read

Khyali Saharan has been accused of rape, booked

Comedian and Aam Aadmi Party activist Khyali Saharan has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in a Jaipur hotel. AAP spokesperson Yogendra Gupta stated, "AAP has lakhs of workers and he (Khyali) is one of them. What he does in his private life is a different matter. It has nothing to do with the party."

Case is under investigation

The police stated that Saharan was inebriated when he allegedly raped the woman. Sub-inspector Sandeep Yadav said, "A case under IPC Section 376 (rape) has been registered against the comedian following a complaint lodged by the woman. The matter is being investigated." As per reports, the victim is a marketing executive at a firm and hails from Sriganganagar.

No statement from comedian's team

The woman, along with another woman, came in contact with the actor-comedian a month back. The police spoke about the victim's testimony and said that Saharan booked two rooms in the hotel—one for himself and another for the two women. Apparently, the comedian forced the women to consume beer. No official statement has been released from Saharan's team yet. The case is under investigation.