India

'Act of terror': Rajasthan Police on Udaipur railway track explosion

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 14, 2022, 03:33 pm 3 min read

The explosion occurred a few days after arrangements for the upcoming G-20 Summit Sherpa meeting were reviewed by top-level officers in the city.

The Rajasthan Police has said that the recent explosion on a railway track in Udaipur was "an act of terror" to create an atmosphere of panic among people, reported India Today. On Saturday night, a major blast took place at a railway track on a bridge in Oda village of Rajasthan's Udaipur district, through which the recently inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur Express passes on a daily basis.

Context Why does this story matter?

The explosion just occurred a few days after arrangements for the upcoming G20 Summit Sherpa meeting were reviewed by top-level officers in Udaipur. The city is scheduled to host the meeting from December 5-7 ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit, which would be attended by leaders of the 20 most influential global economies, next year in New Delhi from September 9-10.

Details What does the FIR say about the explosion?

The Rajasthan Police's first investigation report (FIR) about the explosion mentioned charges regarding a "terror act conspiracy," reported India Today. It was reportedly registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA); Sections 150, 151, and 285 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC); and relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and Prevention of Damage to Public and Property Act.

Information Explosion was terror act to endanger nation's security: FIR

The FIR further mentioned explosives were planted on the aforementioned railway track.Citing the FIR, India Today reported it was an "attempt to endanger the nation's security by creating terror among the common people."The explosion was caused by a "Superpower 90" detonator, per reports.

Action Security agencies probing the incident

Soon after the explosion, teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident, said Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. "Accused will be severely punished," he told ANI. Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot directed Director General of Police Umesh Mishra to probe the issue thoroughly.

Explosion Villagers were shocked to hear sound of blast

At around 7:00-7:15 pm on Saturday, several residents of Oda village reportedly heard the sound of a strong explosion in their vicinity. Following the blast, villagers went to the spot to find the Ahmedabad-Udaipur railway track damaged by explosives at Oda bridge near Kewda Ki Naal, reports said. The spot of the incident is only 35km away from Udaipur city.

Narrow escape Newly inaugurated express train was only hours away

The explosion took place just a few hours before the newly inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur City Express was scheduled to pass through the said railway track. The express train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 from the Asarwa Railway Station in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district. The distance between Asarwa in Gujarat and Udaipur in Rajasthan is over 250km.