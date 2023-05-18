Entertainment

Nani's 'Dasara' Hindi OTT release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 18, 2023, 04:54 pm 1 min read

Nani is one of the most sought-after stars in Telugu films. The Jersey actor is hailed as the "Natural Star" and his film Dasara had a great run at the global box office. In the OTT arena, it was a hit and now makers are releasing the Hindi-dubbed version on Netflix on May 25. They also released the Hindi trailer.

Cast, crew, and other details

The Srikanth Odela directorial received praise from critics and was loved by the viewers. Post its OTT release﻿, it trended on Netflix. With the Hindi version, it will rake in more views. The cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, and Sai Kumar, among others. The film is shot by Sathyan Sooryan, and the music is by Santhosh Narayanan.

