'PS II' OTT release: When, where to watch Mani Ratnam-directorial

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 29, 2023, 09:25 pm 2 min read

Starring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Karthi, 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' released in the theaters on Friday

The second installment of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus film series Ponniyin Selvan was released in the theaters on Friday. Ponniyin Selvan: II or PS II delivered a stellar performance at the box office, similar to its prequel released last year. While it is already out in the cinemas, fans are also eagerly awaiting its OTT release. Here's everything we know about its OTT premiere.

Why does this story matter?

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's eponymous 1955 novel, Ratnam's periodical drama shows the emergence of the power of the Chola dynasty and the rise of Rajaraja I.

The series is split into two parts, with the sequel coming out seven months after the first film.

Notably, Ponniyin Selvan: I shattered multiple box office records and was the highest opener in the history of Tamil cinema.

When and where will 'PS II' release on OTT?

The streaming rights of PS II , which is also an AR Rahman musical, have reportedly been brought by Amazon Prime Video. The platform already has PS I in its kitty; it premiered there on November 4. Although the official OTT release date of PS II isn't out yet, the film is likely to be available for streaming around the third week of June.

'PS II' rakes in Rs. 32 crore on opening day

Meanwhile, the masterpiece created by Ratnam had a stellar start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs. 32 crore at the domestic level on the opening day. The majority of the collections for the film were brought in by the Tamil version. Moreover, the title's weekend collections are expected to go higher over the weekend.

Meet the team of 'PS II'

Co-produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Production, PS II stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and Karthi in the lead roles. Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others, were also seen in pivotal roles, while Rai Bachchan played a double role. PS I and PS II saw Ratnam reuniting with Rai Bachchan after the 2010 film Raavanan/Raavan.