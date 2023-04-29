Entertainment

King Charles III's coronation: All about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's performance

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 29, 2023

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is among the celebrities who will be performing at King Charles III's coronation next month

Buckingham Palace is gearing up to host the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of Britain's royal family, scheduled to take place in May. It will be attended by some of the world's top celebrities, including stars from Hollywood. Also invited to the event is Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who is slated to perform at the coronation. Here's all you need to know.

Why does this story matter?

Last year on September 8, the British royal family's longest-ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96. After her death, her son, Charles, was announced as the king.

Eight months after her death, the coronation ceremony of Britain's new ruler will be held. He would also be the oldest monarch to be crowned in British history.

Actor to introduce Commonwealth virtual choir

According to a report by Variety, Kapoor Ahuja will be delivering a spoken word performance as part of introducing the Commonwealth virtual choir at the coronation. This will mark her first royal appearance. Notably, the actor is presently living in London, United Kingdom, with her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu. She was also recently seen with Apple CEO Tim Cook in India.

Other prominent stars who'll perform at ceremony

Apart from Kapoor Ahuja, the ceremony will witness the presence of some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, including actor Tom Cruise, and music group The Pussycat Dolls. In the past, Cruise attended Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, too. Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are also on the guest list. The proceedings will be hosted by Downton Abbey and Paddington actor Hugh Bonneville.

Everything about the coronation

Buckingham Palace will be celebrating the Coronation Weekend from May 6. While the coronation will take place on May 6, the performances are slated for May 7. "The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," read a release.