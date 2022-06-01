World

World's largest whisky bottle sold for $1.4 million at auction

Written by Abhishek Hari Jun 01, 2022, 10:13 am 2 min read

The record-breaking bottle from Fah Mai and Rosewin Holdings was auctioned by Lyon and Turnbull. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@Lyon & Turnbul)

According to Lyon and Turnbull, the world's largest whiskey bottle, dubbed "The Intrepid," has sold for around $1.4 million. In September 2021, the bottle was awarded the Guinness World Record for its height of 5 feet 11 inches. It holds 311 liters, which is equivalent to 444 standard bottles, or enough for 5,287 whiskey sours with 2 ounces of whiskey each.

Statement The Intrepid project has been an adventure: Founder Daniel Monk

"The Intrepid project has been an adventure from the start," said Daniel Monk, the founder of the project. "I started contacting explorers during lockdown to get them on board and found people who could make and fill the largest bottle of Scotch whisky, and together we have achieved the dream," he added while explaining his project journey during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Details All about the world's largest whisky bottle-The Intrepid

The liquor is basically a 1989 Macallan single malt and has been aged in oak casks for 32 years before being bottled in 2021 at Macallan's Scotland distillery. According to the auction house, it's pale gold in color and has a sweet flavor with apple notes. According to Lyon and Turnbull, it was sold to an "international collector" on Wednesday.

Do you know? The most expensive bottle of whiskey was sold in 2018

However, at $1.4 million, the price of the Intrepid is not exactly a world record for a bottle of liquor. In November 2018, a standard-sized bottle of Macallan, packed in 1986 after 60 years of maturation, was sold for $1.5 million.

Project Who created and designed the bottle?

The Intrepid project was a partnership between Fah Mai, an investment company based in Thailand, and Rosewin Holdings, a company based in London that invests in whiskey and other alcoholic beverages. The bottle, titled 'The Intrepid', is adorned with the facial images of 11 explorers and was designed by a group of whisky connoisseurs and exploration enthusiasts.

Auction house Story of the bottle, proceeds will be donated for charity

According to the auction house, the project's founder, Daniel Monk, was influenced by his father's "passion for adventure and exploration." Eleven explorers, such as Ranulph Fiennes and Robin Knox-Johnston, are featured on the bottle's label. According to Lyon Turnbull, the proceeds from the auction will benefit several charitable organizations, including Marie Curie and the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).