Queen Elizabeth wants Camilla to be known as Queen Consort

Written by Saptak Datta Feb 06, 2022, 12:10 pm 3 min read

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday became the only British monarch to sit in the throne for 70 years. (Photo credit: Twitter/@RoyalFamily)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has said that when her son Prince Charles becomes king, she wants his wife Camilla to be given the title of Queen Consort. The statement came on Saturday, the eve of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. The Queen said the occasion had given her time to reflect on the goodwill shown to her by the people.

Context Why does this story matter?

The announcement reflects a wider recognition of Camilla's status as a royal and that Queen Elizabeth II (95) is thinking about the future after she passes away.

In 2005, Charles and Camilla got married in a civil ceremony. Their relationship ended their previous marriages and there were doubts about the public's acceptance of Camilla as queen.

However, Camilla's popularity has gradually increased among citizens.

Quote I know you will give them the same support: Queen

The Queen said in a statement to the public, "And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Do you know? Camilla currently serves as Duchess of Cornwall

Currently, Charles and Camilla, serve as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. It had been decided at the time of their marriage that Camilla would use the title Princess Consort if Charles became king.

Information Queen Elizabeth remembers her father on the occasion

The statement issued by Elizabeth II also talks about the day she became the Queen at the age of 25 after the death of her father King George VI. "It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign," read the statement.

Pledge Elizabeth II, the only UK monarch to reign 70 years

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday became the only British monarch to sit on the throne for 70 years. "As we mark this anniversary, it gives me pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service," the Queen said. She also expressed her optimism and hope for the future.

Quote 'I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends'

"As I look forward to continuing to serve you with all my heart, I hope this Jubilee will bring together families and friends, neighbors and communities — after some difficult times for many of us — in order to enjoy the celebrations and to reflect the positive developments in our day-to-day lives that have so happily coincided with my reign," the statement concluded.