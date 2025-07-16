3rd T20I: Tanzid Hasan Tamim slams 73* versus Sri Lanka 

Tanzid shared a 74-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Litton Das (32). This was after Bangladesh were 0/1 with the dismissal of Parvez Hossain Emon (0). After Das departed, Tanzid and Towhid Hridoy shared an unbeaten 59 runs.

Stats

5th T20I fifty for the batter

Tanzid owns 654 runs in T20Is from 54 matches at 27.25. This was his 5th fifty. He owns 32 sixes in T20Is. Versus Sri Lanka, he has 97 runs from four matches at 32.33. Overall in T20s, he owns 1,960 runs from 72 matches at 30.15, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 13th fifty (100s; 2). Tanzid has surpassed 100 sixes in T20s (105).