Bangladesh eye maiden T20I series win against Sri Lanka: Preview

By Parth Dhall 07:31 pm Mar 03, 202407:31 pm

What's the story ﻿Bangladesh are set to host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, starting on March 4, in Sylhet. With the ICC T20 World Cup taking place later this year, both teams would view this series as a litmus test. While Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the Tigers, Charith Asalanka will captain SL in the first two games. Here is the 1st T20I preview.

Details

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the series opener (5:30pm IST). The venue produces slow tracks, with spinners making the most of it. As a result, the batters will have to toil for runs. Meanwhile, the weather forecast shows no signs of rain throughout the match. While the series won't be aired live in India, live streaming is available on the FanCode app.

Record

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 13 times in T20I cricket, with Sri Lanka leading the head-to-head record 9-4. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh last met in the format in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup in September. The Lankans narrowly won the duel by two runs. Meanwhile, on Bangladesh soil, SL have four wins and a solitary defeat against the hosts.

Information

Will Bangladesh script history?

Bangladesh haven't beaten Sri Lanka in a bilateral T20I series. The Lankans have won six out of seven bilateral T20Is in this regard. Bangladesh's only win came in the 2017 series that was drawn 1-1.

News

Hasaranga out; no Shakib for Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's regular T20I skipper Wanindu Hasaranga is out, as he has been handed a two-match ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC). As a result, Asalanka will lead the Lankans in the first two T20Is. On the other hand, veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been left out of the squad due to his vision problems. Shanto has taken charge for the series.

XIs

A look at Probable XIs

Bangladesh (Probable XI): Litton Das (wicket-keeper), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman. Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (captain), Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, and Matheesha Pathirana.

Milestones

Key milestones for Bangladesh players

Soumya Sarkar (47) is three hits away from becoming the fourth Bangladesh batter to hammer 50 T20I sixes. Pacer Mustafizur (298) is just two scalps shy of becoming the third Bangladesh bowler to complete 300 international wickets. The left-arm pacer (291) can also get to 300 wickets in T20 cricket.

Milestones

Key milestones for Sri Lanka players

Mendis (1,373) could become the fifth-highest scorer for SL in T20Is by surpassing Kumar Sangakkara (1,382). Asalanka (915) can become the 11th SL player to accomplish 1,000 T20I runs. Mathews (43) requires seven scalps to complete 50 T20I wickets. Maheesh Theekshana (42) needs eight wickets to attain the same milestone.