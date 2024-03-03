Next Article

Sai Kishore became the first bowler this season to breach 50 wickets (Photo credit: gujarat_titans)

Sai Kishore surpasses 50 wickets in 2024 Ranji Trophy: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:14 pm Mar 03, 202407:14 pm

What's the story Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore has been pivotal to Tamil Nadu's success in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign. The spinner has been the most successful bowler in this edition of the prestigious red-ball competition. He continued his purple patch with the ball against Mumbai in the semi-finals as he claimed his third fifer of the campaign He was the first bowler to breach the 50-wicket mark.

Spell

Sai Kishore dazzled against Mumbai

Sai Kishore finished Day 2 with figures of 6/97 against Mumbai. He initially trapped Bhupen Lalwani right in front of the wickets before Mohit Avasthi got stumped. Later, he also outfoxed Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane before a well-settled Musheer Khan got stumped. A couple of balls later he knocked over Shams Mulani before removing Hardik Tamore. He has bowled 37 overs, conceding 97 runs.

2024 Ranji Trophy

Highest wicket-taker in the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign

As per ESPNcricinfo, Sai Kishore has returned with 53 wickets from 15 innings across nine matches this season. He averages 18.49. He is the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing season. His best figures of 6/97 have come against Mumbai. He owns six four-wicket hauls and three five-wicket hauls. Notably, five bowlers with 41 scalps each trail him in terms of wickets this season.

Fifers

Decoding his five-wicket hauls this season

Sai Kishore's first fifer of the season came against Chandigarh. He claimed 5/80 in the second innings of the group-stage fixture. He scalped 5/66 in the quarter-final against defending champions Saurashtra. He returned with nine wickets in that match With a fine performance against Mumbai, he collected his 3rd five-wicket haul. He owns the most four-wicket hauls or more this season (9).

Stats

A look at his FC numbers

Playing his 39th FC match, 27-year-old Sai Kishore has compiled 166 wickets at an average below 25. He owns 10 fifers and as many four-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket (10w: 1). He has also improved his batting, scoring 708 runs while hammering three fifties. Sai Kishore's bowling was elevated after he was handed the captaincy of Tamil Nadu before the 2024 Ranji Trophy campaign.

Summary

How has the match progressed?

Batting first, Tamil Nadu were pushed to the backfoot by the Mumbai bowlers as they were reduced to 42/5. However, contributions from Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar helped Tamil Nadu reach 146 in the first innings. Tushar Deshpande starred with 3/24. In reply, Mumbai were reeling at 106/7 before Tamore, Shardul Thakur and Tanush Kotian helped them reach 353/9 at stumps on Day 2.