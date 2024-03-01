Next Article

WPL 2024: RCB-DC encounter records joint-most sixes in a WT20

By Parth Dhall 12:39 am Mar 01, 202412:39 am

What's the story Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number seven of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) in Bengaluru. The Capitals successfully defended 194, restricting the hosts to 169/9. An incredible innings from RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana went in vain. Shafali Verma also smashed a fine half-century in the high-scoring encounter. The match recorded 19 sixes, the joint-most in a women's T20.

A look at the match summary

DC lost skipper Meg Lanning early after losing the toss. Shafali and Alice Capsey steadied the ship with an 82-run stand. Jemimah Rodrigues departed without scoring, while Marizanne Kapp (32) and Jess Jonassen (36*) powered DC to 194/5. The RCB innings saw a 77-run stand between openers Mandhana and Sophie Devine. Mandhana led from the front, however, RCB slumped from 150/3 to 169/9.

Shafali

Shafali smashes 4 sixes

Shafali was watchful after losing DC skipper Lanning in the fifth over. The Capitals had a steady start, but Shafali and Alice Capsey leveled up following the Powerplay. Shafali slammed 50 off 31 balls, a knock laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes. She clubbed two consecutive maximums in the 12th over to bring up her half-century.

Mandhana

Mandhana clubs 3 sixes

Mandhana, who fared poorly with the bat in WPL 2023, played her best knock in Bengaluru. The left-handed batter was the lone warrior for RCB in the first half. She smashed 74 off 43 balls, a knock that included 10 fours and 3 sixes. Mandhana kept on scoring boundaries by chipping the ball over the in-field. She recorded her maiden half-century in the WPL.

Information

These players launch big hits

While Shafali smashed four maximums, Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, and Jonassen also took the bowlers to the cleaners. While Mandhana did the bulk of scoring for RCB, Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, and Richa Ghosh also slammed a couple of sixes.

Record

A run-fest in Bengaluru

As mentioned, the RCB-DC match recorded as many as 19 sixes, the joint-most in a women's T20. Notably, 11 sixes were smashed by DC. The 2017 Women's Big Bash League fixture between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars also saw as many maximums. In 2023, a total of 18 sixes were struck in the WBBL match between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers.