IPL 2023: Kohli smashes his second successive century, breaks record

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 21, 2023, 10:13 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli smoked his seventh IPL hundred (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) talisman Virat Kohli slammed his second ton of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season against the Gujarat Titans. Kohli smoked a ton in the last match and has carried that form in the must-win match against the defending champions, GT. Overall, this was his seventh IPL hundred, the most by any batsman. Here we decode his stats.

A crucial knock from Kohli's blade

Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave RCB a flying start as they added 67 runs together. RCB lost a couple of quick wickets but Kohli was undeterred, he played his strokes and kept the scoreboard ticking. He stitched a crucial 47-run partnership along with Michael Bracewell, taking them to 197/5 in 20 overs. Kohli managed 101* from 61 balls.

Second pair to add 900-plus runs in a single season

Kohli and du Plessis have now added 939 runs together in IPL 2023. They become the second pairing to slam 900-plus runs in a single IPL season. Before this, Kohli and AB de Villiers also added 939 runs together in IPL 2016.

Most fifty-plus partnerships in an IPL season

Kohli and su Plessis have created history, having slammed eight fifty-plus partnerships in IPL 2023. They have stitched the most 50-plus partnerships in an IPL season. Most fifty-plus partnerships: 8 - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (RCB, 2023) 7 - Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers (RCB, 2016) 7 - Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK, 2021) 7 - Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (SRH, 2019).

Kohli achieves these stats

Kohli now has eight tons in the 20-over format, equaling Aaron Finch, David Warner, and Michael Klinger. Kohli has become the third player to slam successive IPL tons after Shikhar Dhawan in 2020 and Jos Buttler in 2022.

Highest run-scorer at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL

Kohli relishes playing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and his IPL stats at the venue is a testament to that fact. He has slammed 2,700 in the IPL here, the most by a batter in a single venue. Four of his centuries have come at this venue along with 20 fifties. De Villiers trails him in this regard, having scored 1,960 IPL runs here.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

Courtesy of this knock, Kohli has raced to 7,263 runs in 237 IPL appearances at an average of 37.24. Apart from slamming seven centuries, he has also accumulated 50 fifties in the competition. Kohli has now become the highest Indian run-scorer in IPL 2023. He has amassed 639 runs this season in 14 matches at 53.25. This was his second century this season.

Joint second-most 600-plus runs in an IPL season

According to Cricbuzz, Kohli has completed the landmark of 600 runs for the third time. He has the joint second-most 600-plus runs in an IPL season alongside Warner and Gayle. Only KL Rahul is ahead of them, with four IPL seasons of 600-plus runs.