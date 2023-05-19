Sports

IPL: Curran, Shahrukh register the highest sixth-wicket partnership for PBKS

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 19, 2023, 09:55 pm 2 min read

Punjab Kings duo Sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan registered the team's highest sixth-wicket stand in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history

Punjab Kings duo Sam Curran and Shahrukh Khan registered the team's highest sixth-wicket stand in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history when they struck 73* runs versus Rajasthan Royals in Dharamsala on Friday. PBKS were 114/5 at one stage before Shahrukh joined Curran in the middle. Both players maximized at the death to help PBKS finish on 187/5. Here are the stats.

PBKS's highest sixth-wicket stand

As per Cricbuzz, the unbeaten 73-run stand between Curran and Shahrukh is now the highest sixth-wicket stand for Punjab, surpassing the previous best tally of an unbeaten 61-run effort by KL Rahul and Harpreet Brar versus RCB in 2021.

Curran part of two defining stands

Curran was the chief contributor for PBKS. He shared a defining 64-run stand alongside Jitesh Sharma (44) to lay the foundation for PBKS after they were reduced to 50/4 in 6.3 overs. And then, Shahrukh lent support as the two added another majestic stand to finish on a high. Notably, 46 runs were added in the last two overs.

Key numbers for the two batters

Curran scored 49* from 31 balls, slamming four fours and two sixes. He struck at 158.06. Curran now has 613 runs in the IPL at 24.52. He has also raced to 50 fours in the IPL. Meanwhile, Shahrukh managed a 23-ball 41*. He slammed four fours and two sixes. He now has 426 runs in the IPL at 20.29.