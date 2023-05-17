Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Here is the statistical preview

IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 17, 2023, 10:45 am 2 min read

Sunrisers Hyderabad play hosts to Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season

Sunrisers Hyderabad play hosts to Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. SRH are already ousted in terms of race for the playoffs, having lost eight out of 12 games so far (W4). RCB are in the hunt for a place in the top four and need to win their remaining two games. Here's more.

Here is the H2H record

SRH and RCB have played 22 games in the IPL so far. SRH have claimed 12 wins as compared to RCB's nine. One match didn't have a result. It's a first meeting between the two sides in IPL 2023. In IPL 2022, both sides shared the spoils with one win each.

Here are the stadium stats

RCB have played 10 games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. RCB have played three games here against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Versus SRH, they have clashed in seven games here, RCB have a poor record at this venue, winning just two out of 10 games here. RCB's last win here was in the IPL 2015 season.

Key performers with the bat in IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis has scored the most runs in the IPL 2023 season, registering 631 runs at an average of 57.36. Virat Kohli is the second-highest scorer for RCB with 438 runs at 39.81. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell has amassed 384 runs from 12 games at 34.90. For SRH, Heinrich Klaasen has scored 326 runs from 10 games at 46.57.

Key performers with the ball in IPL 2023

In 12 games, RCB speedster Mohammed Siraj has claimed 16 wickets at 20.37. Harshal Patel is next on the line with 12 scalps from 12 games for RCB. For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the line with 14 scalps from 12 games. He claimed a fifer in the previous game. Mayank Markande has claimed 12 scalps from 10 games at 25.00.