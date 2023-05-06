Sports

Faf du Plessis completes 500 runs in IPL 2023: Stats

Faf du Plessis completes 500 runs in IPL 2023: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 06, 2023, 09:37 pm 2 min read

Du Plessis has registered 511 runs in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis has continued his rich vein of form and became the first batter to reach 500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Before this game, Du Plessis needed 34 runs to get to the landmark and he did it by slamming 45 against the Delhi Capitals. He fell short of his sixth fifty this season.

The first player to complete 500 runs in IPL 2023

Du Plessis gave RCB a decent start. His 45 was laced with five fours and a six. Playing his 10th match this season, he has raced to 511 runs at 56.77. He owns a strike rate of 157.71. This is the second time Faf has scored over 500 runs in a season. He smashed 633 runs for CSK in IPL 2021.

Du Plessis handed RCB a decent start

Du Plessis and Virat Kohli gave RCB another fine start as the visitors were 51/0 in the first six overs. Du Plessis was the aggressor in that partnership. He slammed three boundaries against Mukesh Kumar in the fifth over and also attacked Khaleel Ahmed in the last over of the powerplay. He was dismissed by Mitchell Marsh in the 11th over (82/1).

A look at his IPL numbers

Du Plessis has tallied 3,914 runs in 126 IPL appearances at an average of 36.24. He owns a strike rate of 133.58 and has registered 30 fifties in the tournament. Among SA batters, he is only behind AB de Villiers (5,162) in the runs tally. He has now raced to 979 runs for RCB in 26 IPL matches at 40.79 (50s: 8).