IPL 2023: KKR beat SRH in final-over thriller

May 04, 2023

KKR won the match by five runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 47 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Knight Riders successfully defended 171/9, with Varun Chakravarthy stopping nine runs in the final over. Earlier, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen lifted SRH from 53/3. KKR were powered by Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh in the first innings.

How did the match pan out?

KKR had a patchy start after skipper Rana opted to bat. Although Jason Roy fired, KKR were 49/3 after six overs. While Rana rescued the Knight Riders with a 42-run knock, Rinku capitalized upon it. Andre Russell smashed a 15-ball 24 as KKR managed 171/9. SRH were tottering on 53/3 in the run-chase before Markram and Klaasen struck. However, KKR stole a five-run win.

Russell completes 600 T20 sixes

Russell has joined an illustrious club in T20 cricket, becoming just the third batter ever to reach a milestone of 600 sixes. Russell, who had smashed 598 sixes, hit two maximums after the Knight Riders were reduced to 96/4 in 11.2 overs. Unlike the last few games, Russell started well but got dismissed for a 15-ball 24 (1 four, 2 sixes).

Russell joins an elite list

Playing his 446th match (384 innings) in the 20-over format, Russell has now smashed 600 sixes. He also has 500 fours under his belt. Russell is just the third batter after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard with 600-plus sixes. Gayle leads the show with 1,056 sixes. Fellow West Indian Pollard smacked 812 maximums. No other batter has over 500 sixes.

2,000-plus runs for KKR

Rana now has 2,019 runs for KKR in the IPL at 27.65. His strike rate reads 137.34. Rana has managed 183 fours and 104 sixes, slamming 12 fifties. He is now only behind Gautam Gambhir (3,035), Robin Uthappa (2,439), and Andre Russell (2,143) in terms of runs for KKR. Overall in the IPL, Rana has amassed 2,456 runs at 27.91.

How has Rana performed in IPL 2023?

In the ongoing IPL 2023 season, Rana has scored 275 runs from 10 games at an average of 27.50. He is the third-highest run-scorer for KKR after Rinku (316) and Venkatesh Iyer (303).

Markram completes 3,000 T20 runs

Markram added an illustrious feather to his hat as he completed 3,000 runs in T20 cricket. The SRH skipper accomplished the milestone with his 11th run during the chase. Markram, who has been stellar in the format, got to the mark in 118 games. The right-handed batter 41 off 40 balls but couldn't get the winning runs.