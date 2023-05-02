Sports

IPL 2023: GT restrict DC to 130/8; Shami takes four-fer

Written by Parth Dhall May 02, 2023, 09:33 pm 2 min read

Mohammed Shami takes the Purple Cap (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans restricted Delhi Capitals to 130/8 in the 44th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Ahmedabad. A fierce spell by Mohammed Shami reduced the Capitals to 23/5 in five overs. However, Aman Hakim Khan (51), Axar Patel (27), and Ripal Patel (23) saved the day for DC with impactful knocks. This included two 50+ partnerships.

DC lose five wickets in Powerplay

DC were in tatters after skipper David Warner elected to bat. Shami struck on the match's first ball, dismissing Philip Salt back for a golden duck. Meanwhile, Warner returned after getting involved in an unfortunate run-out. Shami also dismissed Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, and Priyam Garg to complete his four-wicket haul. DC lost five wickets for 28 runs in six overs.

Second-best figures in Powerplay

Shami, who has been in sublime form, was the pick of GT's bowlers in the match. He took four wickets for just 11 runs in four overs. He delivered a ferocious spell, bowling Test-match lines and lengths. Notably, Shami now owns the second-best bowling figures in the Powerplay in the IPL. Ishant Sharma tops this list (5/12 vs KTK, 2012).

Shami has over 12 PP wickets in IPL 2023

Shami now has 12 Powerplay wickets in IPL 2023, the most by a bowler in this phase. He remains the only bowler with over 10 Powerplay wickets this season. Mohammed Siraj follows Shami with eight wickets.

100 dismissals for Saha

Wicket-keeper Saha took three catches off the bowling of Shami to dismiss Rossouw, Pandey, and Garg. With this, Saha became the third wicket-keeper with 100 or more dismissals in the IPL. He is only behind MS Dhoni (178) and Dinesh Karthik (169). In 153 IPL matches, Saha has registered 79 catches and 23 stumpings (102 dismissals).

Aman Khan slams his maiden IPL fifty

Aman Khan arrived in the center after DC were reduced to 23/5. He shared a 50-run stand with Axar, helping the Capitals bounce back in the contest. Aman then added 53 runs along with Ripal, having propelled DC past 120. It was Aman's maiden half-century in the IPL. He slammed 51 off 44 balls (3 fours, 3 sixes).

Mohit Sharma completes 100 IPL wickets

Fast bowler Mohit Sharma continues to be among the wickets. He dismissed Axar and Ripal, conceding 33 runs in four overs. As a result, Mohit completed 100 wickets in the IPL. Earlier this season, Mohit made his return to the IPL for the first time since 2018. He was a net bowler last year, but in 2023, he was picked by GT.