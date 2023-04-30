Sports

KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj in IPL: Decoding the stats

KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 30, 2023, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Siraj has been brilliant this season for RCB (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants will aim to extend their winning run when they will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. LSG skipper KL Rahul will look to make an impact in this game. But he will have to tackle RCB's speedster Mohammed Siraj, who has done well in powerplays this season. Here's more.

Rahul's numbers against Siraj

Rahul has enjoyed facing Siraj in the IPL and will look to make things count. The LSG skipper has slammed 96 runs in six IPL meetings against the RCB speedster. Rahul owns an impressive strike rate of 181.13 against him. He has hammered eight maximums and seven fours. Siraj has dismissed him only once. This season, Siraj has scalped seven wickets in the powerplays

Rahul averages 69.77 against RCB

Rahul has amassed 628 runs in 14 matches against RCB at an average of 69.77. He owns an impressive strike rate of 145.03. He is among 13 batters to score 500-plus runs against the franchise. Rahul's highest score of 132* came against RCB in IPL 2020 when he was representing PBKS.

How do they fare in IPL powerplays?

Rahul has a brilliant record in powerplays. He has amassed 1,485 runs in the powerplays, the most by any batter in this period since IPL 2018. He averages 70.71 in 76 innings in this phase. Meanwhile, Siraj has scalped 28 wickets in the powerplay overs in 63 IPL innings at 33.71. He became the first bowler this season to deliver 100 dot balls.

A look at their overall IPL numbers

Rahul has been a prolific run-getter in the IPL over the years. He has slammed 4,163 runs in 117 IPL appearances at an average of 46.77. In IPL 2023, he has slammed 274 runs in eight appearances. Siraj has accumulated 73 wickets in as many IPL matches at 29.93. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker this season with 14 wickets in eight matches (ER: 7.28).