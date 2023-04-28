Sports

LSG's Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq shine with the ball versus PBKS

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 28, 2023

Playing his third IPL game, Naveen-ul-Haq claimed his maiden three-fer (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants duo Yash Thakur and Naveen-ul-Haq shined with the ball versus Punjab Kings in match number 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday. LSG posted the second-highest score in IPL history (257/5) before bowling PBKS out for 201. Yash claimed 4/37 as Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq finished with 3/30 from his four overs. Here's more.

LSG tame PBKS in Mohali

Kyle Mayers handed LSG a defiant start as they posted 74/2 in six overs. After Mayers's dismissal, Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis added 89 runs. Another fifty-plus stand was added between Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran. LSG maintained their scoring form throughout the match to hurt PBKS. In response, PBKS didn't get the ideal start and were never in the chase.

Yash and Naveen-ul-Haq steal the show

Yash and Naveen-ul-Haq did well and worked on the change of pace, managing to share seven wickets between them. Naveen-ul-Haq got the key wicket of Prabhsimran Singh, whose pull shot resulted in a catch. Yash dismissed a well-set, Sikandar Raza. In the death overs, the two ran riot. Five wickets were shared between them and the discipline on offer stood out versus PBKS.

Key numbers for the duo

As per ESPNcricinfo, Yash is now the fourth LSG bowler to claim a four-fer or more in the IPL. He has recorded the fourth-best figures in an LSG shirt. In three games, Yash now has five scalps at 19.20. Playing his third IPL game, Naveen-ul-Haq claimed his maiden three-fer (3/30). He has taken four scalps at 17.00. His economy rate is below six.