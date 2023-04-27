Sports

IPL 2023: LSG aim to regain momentum against PBKS

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 27, 2023, 02:30 pm 3 min read

Both teams have four wins in seven games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in the 38th Match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have had a similar run in the first half of the season, having won four of their seven games. PBKS's regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan's absence has largely hurt the team in their recent outings. Here we look at the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium will host this contest on Friday (April 28). The bowlers are expected to get some movement with the new ball. Slower deliveries will be effective on this surface and spinners could play a crucial role. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the head-to-head record

As LSG made their IPL debut only last season, the two sides have only met twice so far. While KL Rahul's men defeated PBKS by 20 runs last season, the Mohali-based side claimed a two-wicket win when these two sides met earlier this season. Sikandar Raza's 57 helped PBKS chase down 160 with three balls to spare.

LSG aim to bounce back

LSG would have been gutted after failing to chase down 136 against Gujarat Titans in their preceding outing. As they aim to bounce back, there can be a prospect of Quinton de Kock replacing Kyle Mayers at the top. PBKS will continue to heavily rely on their middle order if injured Dhawan misses out yet again. They have fared well in the bowling arena.

A look at the probable playing XIs

PBKS Probable XI: Atharva Taide/ Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi. Impact players: Nathan Ellis (PBKS) and Krishnappa Gowtham (LSG).

Here are key performers

Prabhsimran Singh has been aggressive at the top for PBKS, smashing 159 at a strike rate of 159. KL Rahul (262) and Mayers (243) have been among the runs for LSG. With 13 wickets in seven games at an economy of 8.16, Arshdeep Singh is among the top wicket-takers this season. Mark Wood has claimed 11 wickets in just four games (ER: 8.12).

Dream 11 Fantasy options

Fantasy Option 1: Nicholas Pooran(C), KL Rahul, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis (VC), Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Rahul Chahar. Fantasy Option 2: Jitesh Sharma, KL Rahul, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short (C), Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi (VC), Rahul Chahar.