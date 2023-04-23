Sports

Jason Roy slams joint second-fastest fifty of IPL 2023: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 23, 2023, 11:47 pm 2 min read

Roy's knock was laced with five fours and five sixes (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Jason Roy slammed a ferocious 26-ball 61 in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Sunday. Roy's heroics came against Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens but it wasn't enough as the visitors tamed the Knights by 49 runs. Notably, Roy smashed the joint second-fastest fifty of IPL 2023. Here's more.

Roy brings up his fifty from 19 balls

KKR were in a huge spot of bother being at 70/4 after CSK posted 235/4. Roy was in his arc from the beginning. He dealt with sixes to start an onslaught. He brought up his fifty of 19 balls with a four off Matheesha Pathirana in the 14th over. KKR needed Roy to bat longer but he perished for 61.

Roy joins Rahane in terms of second-fastest fifty this season

Roy's 19-ball effort saw him join Ajinkya Rahane, who scored a fifty from the same number of deliveries versus Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. Lucknow Super Giants's Nicholas Pooran holds the record (15 balls) against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru.

Roy slams his third IPL fifty

Roy's knock was laced with five fours and five sixes. In IPL 2023, Roy has scores of 43 and 61. In 15 IPL matches, Roy has scored 433 runs at 33.31. He slammed his third fifty.