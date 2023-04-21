Sports

IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings crush Sunrisers Hyderabad: Key stats

Ravindra Jadeja's three-fer restricted SRH to 134/7 in 20 overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Friday at the Chepauk. Ravindra Jadeja's three-fer restricted SRH to 134/7 in 20 overs after MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field. In response, Devon Conway led the show for the Super Kings, who eased past SRH's total (138/3).

SRH choke against CSK

SRH lost Harry Brook for a 13-ball 18 when the score read 35/1 in 4.2 overs. SRH had a decent powerplay (1-6 overs), managing 45/1. CSK pulled things back in the middle overs, claiming four scalps (102/5). Jadeja claimed 3/22 from four overs. In the final five overs, CSK maintained their desired presence with the ball as SRH hardly got a move on (134/7).

Conway leads the way for SRH

New Zealand batter Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad laid the foundation for CSK, adding 87 runs in 11 overs. Gaikwad was run out, perishing for a 30-ball 35. Conway then ensured CSK chased down SRH's score.

Jadeja claims a three-fer

Jadeja has now raced to 141 IPL wickets at 29.82. In IPL 2023, the left-arm spinner has grabbed nine scalps from three six games at 15.77. He has an impressive economy rate of 6.76. Versus SRH, the senior spinner has claimed eight scalps from 23 games at 54.12. Notably, he took his maiden three-fer versus SRH.

Gaikwad maintains his scoring form for CSK

Gaikwad scored a patient 35, managing just two fours. He has now raced to 1,442 runs in the IPL at 38.97. He has become the eighth-highest scorer for CSK, surpassing S Badrinath's tally (1,441). In six matches this season, Gaikwad has 235 runs for CSK at 47.00. Meanwhile, in five games versus SRH, he has amassed 270 runs at 54.00, besides striking at 148.35.

Conway slams his sixth IPL fifty

Conway played a match-winning 77*-run knock for CSK. He managed 12 fours and a six. He has now surpassed 500 IPL runs (510), besides also racing to 50-plus fours in the tournament (51). In the 20-over format, Conway smashed his 39th fifty.

Markande the lone wicket-taker for SRH

Mayank Markande impressed with the ball for SRH. He claimed 2/23 from his four overs (ER: 5.80). In IPL 2023, Markande has claimed eight scalps in four matches at 12.50. He has an economy rate of just 6.25. Overall, Markande has claimed 25 IPL scalps.