Sports

IPL 2023, DC vs KKR: Pitch report (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

IPL 2023, DC vs KKR: Pitch report (Arun Jaitley Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 20, 2023, 12:28 pm 2 min read

KKR have two wins in five games (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will cross swords in match number 28 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host this affair on April 20. The Capitals are yet to register their first points this season, having lost five in a row. Meanwhile, KKR have two wins in five games. Here is the pitch report.

How the pitch behaves here

With the boundaries being on the shorter side, bowlers cannot afford to miss their mark much. However, spinners can be effective in the middle overs as the track here mostly remains low and slow. Fast bowlers might get some movement with the new ball. As the dew factor might come into play, the toss-winning skipper is likely to choose bowling first.

A look at the stadium stats

8.36 is the average run rate for teams batting first in the IPL. Chasing sides have won 43 of the 80 IPL games played here (excluding Super Over games). Teams batting first have prevailed in 35 matches. Formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, DC own the highest total here (231/4) against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) back in IPL 2011.

How have DC fared at this venue?

Despite Delhi being their home ground, DC have not done well here. They have just 31 victories in 72 IPL games here. The Capitals have hosted the Knight Riders nine times in Delhi and emerged winners only four times. One of these wins came in the Super Over. The remaining five games went in KKR's favor. The Capitals would want to enhance this record.

Here are the key performers

DC skipper David Warner has fared well in IPL here, scoring 828 runs at 31.84 (100: 1). Warner's opening partner Prithvi Shaw has garnered 386 IPL runs here, striking at 143.49. KKR's pace spearhead Umesh Yadav has scalped 31 wickets in 29 IPL matches here (ER: 8.66). Sunil Narine owns six IPL wickets here at an economy of 8.11.

A look at the Probable XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman. KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy. Impact players: Prithvi Shaw (DC) and Suyash Sharma (KKR).