Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Du Plessis elects to field

IPL 2023, RCB vs CSK: Du Plessis elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 17, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the match (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

Match number 24 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will see the Royal Challengers facing the Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have two wins and two losses from the first four matches. RCB are coming off a win against DC, while CSK lost to RR in their last fixture. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, and Maheesh Theekshana. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Mohammed Siraj.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

RCB will play their fourth match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season. The pitch here is generally very fruitful for batters as they can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. Toss would be an important factor, with dew setting in. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

Here's the head-to-head record

RCB and CSK are two of the most loved franchises and they have met each other 30 times in the IPL. CSK have the edge with 19 wins, while RCB have recorded 10 victories (NR: 1). In the last meeting, RCB won by 13 runs. They batted first and posted 173/8 and CSK in response could only manage 160/8. Harshal Patel finished with 3/35.

Story of these two teams in IPL 2023

RCB started with a win against MI in the opener. But they suffered a heavy defeat against KKR in the second match. They lost a thriller against LSG before beating DC in the last clash. CSK lost the curtain raiser against GT and then registered their first win against LSG at home. They dominated MI before going down against RR at the Chepauk.