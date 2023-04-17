Sports

IPL 2023: SRH, MI aim to build on winning momentum

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 17, 2023, 03:25 pm 3 min read

Both MI and SRH are eyeing hat-trick of wins (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 25 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Mumbai Indians. Both sides have made similar starts to their campaign, losing their first two games and winning the next two. Hence, an enthralling contest is on the cards. As both teams are studded with swashbucklers, bowlers are expected to have a hard time. Here is the preview.

Timing, TV listing, venue, and pitch details

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this encounter on Tuesday (April 18). While the track here has been conducive for batting, spinners would also get some help as the match progresses. 7.96 is the average run rate for teams batting first here in IPL. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

Here is the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record cannot differentiate the two teams much. MI and SRH have nine wins apiece in 19 IPL affairs so far. In 2019, the two sides were involved in a tied match. MI sealed that game in the Super Over. The two sides met just once last season, and the Orange Army narrowly clinched that duel by three runs.

Bowling has been an issue for MI

While Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the entire IPL 2023, Jofra Archer missed MI's last couple of games due to elbow issues. This has largely dented MI's bowling attack. Fortunately for them, Suryakumar Yadav ended his lean run in his previous outing with a fiery 43-run knock. SRH's line-up looks way more balanced on the paper.

A look at the probable playing XIs

SRH (Probable XI): Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan. MI (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, and Riley Meredith. Impact players: Washington Sundar (SRH), Jason Behrendorff (MI).

Here are the key performers

Tilak Varma has clobbered 177 runs in four games this season at a strike rate of 150. Harry Brook smoked a brilliant ton (100*) in his last outing versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Though MI pacers have struggled, veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has been brilliant, taking five wickets (ER: 6.25). Mayank Markande has six wickets in just two games at an economy of 5.25.

