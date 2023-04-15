Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 15, 2023, 03:59 pm 2 min read

Trent Boult has claimed 97 wickets in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In a replay of last season's finale, the Gujarat Titans will host the Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on April 16 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams are in tremendous form and it promises to be a fascinating contest. The match will see plenty of players crossing swords against each other. Here's more.

Shubman Gill vs Trent Boult

GT depends a lot on Shubman Gill and he has duly delivered for them this season. Gill has an issue with the moving ball upfront and against RR he will have to tackle Trent Boult. In seven IPL meetings, Gill has scored 39 runs against Boult with a paltry strike rate of 97.50, while getting dismissed once. RR need to get him out early.

Hardik Pandya vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Hardik Pandya is struggling for form in IPL 2023 therefore, RR may unleash their trump card in Yuzvendra Chahal. The GT swashbuckler hasn't had the best record against the veteran leggie. In 10 IPL meetings, Chahal has claimed his wicket twice. Hardik has scored only 45 runs, that too with a strike rate of 91.83. Pandya's IPL record against leg spin isn't the best.

Jos Buttler vs Rashid Khan

RR opener Jos Buttler is a vital cog in their batting order and dismissing him early will be GT's motto. For that, they may unleash Rashid Khan as soon as possible. Buttler has faced Rashid eight times in the IPL and has scored only 30 runs off 47 balls while getting dismissed thrice. He has an IPL strike rate of 63.82 against the leggie.

Sanju Samson vs Mohammed Shami

RR skipper Sanju Samson relishes playing pacers and his record against Mohammed Shami is pretty envious. However Shami is a changed bowler in recent times and being the experienced campaign, he will look to remove Samson early. In seven IPL innings, Samson has smoked 54 runs off 28 deliveries with a splendid strike rate of 192.85 against Shami. He has dismissed Samson only once.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

This is the third match GT will play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2023 (W:1 L:1). The pitch will assist the spinners but pacers who can hit the deck will also get help. The batters will get value for their shots because of the quick outfield. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

