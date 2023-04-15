Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs RR: Here is the statistical preview

Shubman Gill has scored 183 runs in four matches this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals will travel to face the Gujarat Titans in a replay of last season's finale. The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 16. Both teams have won three out of four matches this season and are coming to this match with wins in their last fixture. Here's the statistical preview.

Here's the H2H record

GT and RR have crossed swords thrice last season and each time the Titans have prevailed over their opponents. Their last meeting was in the finals when RR could only manage 130/9 batting first. In response, GT chased it down in 18.1 overs. Hardik Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 3/17 with the ball and a 34-run knock.

Buttler will do the heavy lifting with the bat

RR's main man Jos Buttler will once again be vital. He completed 3,000 IPL runs in the last match against CSK. He reached the landmark in 85 innings and was the third fastest to the landmark. He was last season's highest run-getter as he finished with 863 runs. He has continued that form and has scored 204 runs in four matches this season.

Hardik Pandya needs 16 runs to complete 2,000 IPL runs

GT skipper Pandya has not had the best outing in IPL 2023. He has struggled for runs but given his quality, one good knock will bring him back on track. He has amassed 1,984 runs in 110 IPL matches at 29.17. Pandya smoked 487 runs last season and also guided them to the title. He will aim to get back in form against RR.

Key bowling numbers on offer

Trent Boult (97) is three shy of 100 IPL wickets. Mohammed Shami has scalped 15 wickets in 12 matches against RR. Alzarri Joseph (99) is a wicket away from completing 100 wickets in the T20 format. Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed 176 IPL scalps and is a four-fer away from 180. He can become the second bowler to do so.