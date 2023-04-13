Sports

Rashid Khan: Decoding his IPL stats versus Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in match number 18 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL)﻿. The PCA Stadium in Mohali will host this duel on Thursday (April 13). Having done well against PBKS in the past, Rashid Khan would be critical to GT's success. Here we decode the spinner's stats against the Mohali-based team.

How has Rashid Khan fared against PBKS?

Rashid has been excellent against PBKS, having scalped 21 wickets in just 12 games against them. While he averages 13.14 in this regard, he boasts an excellent economy rate of 5.75. 3/12 read his best figures against the Kings. No other bowler has scalped more wickets against PBKS since Rashid's debut IPL season in 2017. ﻿Umesh Yadav (19 wickets) trails him in this regard.

Dominance against Shikhar Dhawan

With 225 runs at a strike rate of 149.01, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is currently the leading run-getter of the season. However, he has struggled against Rashid in the past. The leg-spinner has dismissed him four times in seven IPL meetings. Dhawan has a paltry strike rate of 94.64 against Rashid. Hence, one might see the leggie operating in the powerplay overs.

Challenges for Rashid

The PCA Stadium in Mohali isn't known to assist spinners much. Rashid's task could become more challenging if the Titans are asked to bowl second. Notably, he has scalped three wickets in as many IPL games at this venue with his economy rate being 7.58. Liam Livingstone, who has a T20 strike rate of 172.46 against Rashid, can trouble the Afghanistan star.

A look at his overall numbers

Albeit in a losing cause, Rashid claimed a hat-trick in his last outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Rashid has raced to 120 wickets in 95 IPL games at an average of 20.22. His economy rate of 6.42 is the best among bowlers with at least 50 IPL wickets. In IPL 2023, Rashid has managed to claim eight wickets at 11.75.