David Warner: Decoding his IPL stats versus Mumbai Indians

Apr 10, 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) will meet Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host this affair on April 11 (Tuesday). Having lost their first three games, DC are in a spot of bother and would be raring to get their first points. Here we decode DC skipper David Warner's stats against MI.

How Warner has fared against MI?

Warner has enjoyed tackling MI as he owns 666 IPL runs against them in 20 games. While he averages 41.62 against them, he has a strike rate of 138.17 against the five-time champions. The southpaw has smashed as many as six fifties against the Men in Blue and Gold. His highest score against them reads 90*. These numbers would certainly boost his morale.

His numbers at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Warner has also done well at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The southpaw has smothered 777 runs in 29 IPL innings here at 31.08. The tally includes five fifties and a solitary ton (Highest Score: 107*). He owns a strike rate of 123.13 here. Only Virender Sehwag (933) and Shreyas Iyer (855) have smoked more IPL runs at this venue

Struggles against Jofra Archer

Warner has largely struggled against Jofra Archer in the past. The MI speedster has dismissed the southpaw four times in five T20 meetings. Warner has only been able to garner 27 runs in 31 deliveries. Overall in international cricket, Archer has dismissed the Australian seven times in 12 innings. Archer is expected to operate with the new ball against DC.

A look at his overall numbers

With 6,039 runs in 165 games at 42.23, Warner is the third-highest run-getter in IPL. His strike rate reads 139.95. The southpaw's tally of 61 fifty-plus scores (57 fifties, 5 tons) is the most for a batter in the IPL. Though the DC skipper hammered 158 runs in his first three outings this season, his strike rate of 117.04 hasn't helped DC much.