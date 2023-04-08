Sports

IPL 2023: High-flying GT host rejuvenated KKR

Reigning champions Gujarat Titans will host the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The scenic Narendra Modi Stadium will host the electrifying encounter on April 9 (Sunday). GT have had a perfect start to the season with two wins, while KKR have one win and a loss under their belt. Here's the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this clash. The pitch tends to assist the spinners but the quick outfield will aid the batters as well. 8.04 is the average run rate batting first in the IPL. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

GT made their IPL debut last year, so KKR have faced them only once last season. However, Hardik Pandya's men prevailed in that instance against the Knights. The Titans posted 156/9, and Pandya slammed a 49-ball 67. In response, KKR could only manage 148/8 as Yash Dayal, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami finished with two wickets apiece. Andre Russell delivered with bat and ball.

Lockie still out injured; Roy joins the KKR camp

KKR have gone through several changes this season due to injuries and other concerns. Speedster Lockie Ferguson is nursing an injury and may not be available to face his former team. But the good news is their new acquisition Jason Roy has joined the camp. Meanwhile, SL skipper Dasun Shanaka, who has joined GT as Kane Williamson's replacement is yet to land in India.

A look at the probable Playing XIs

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (Captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, and Yash Dayal. KKR Probable XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana (Captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, and Varun Chakravarthy.

A look at the key performers

Pandya (1,976) and Gill (1,977) are closing in on the 2,000-run mark in the IPL. Rashid has scalped 14 wickets against KKR in 13 matches. Saha (482) needs 18 runs to complete 500 runs against KKR. Varun (47) is three wickets away from completing 50 IPL wickets. Narine (155) needs three wickets to surpass Piyush Chawla (157) in the wickets tally.

