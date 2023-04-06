Sports

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 06, 2023, 02:17 pm 2 min read

Wood claimed a fifer in LSG's opener (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 10 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While LSG have a win and a defeat under their belt, SRH lost their only encounter so far this season. Notably, both sides are bolstered by the return of South African stars. Here are the probable player battles that can be on display.

Mayank Agarwal vs Mark Wood

As Mayank Agarwal and Mark Wood open the proceedings in their respective departments, they will be tackling each other. Wood's ferocious pace and swing have tormented the best of batters. As per ESPNcricinfo, Wood owns 10 wickets in 14 T20 innings in powerplay since 2021. Meanwhile, Agarwal likes to utilize the field restrictions as he strikes at 127.55 in powerplay (in IPL) since 2021.

Aiden Markram vs Ravi Bishnoi

Regular skipper Aiden Markram has joined the SRH camp and he'll aim to gather heavy runs in the middle and end overs. He could tackle Ravi Bishnoi in this phase. The leg-spinner claimed five wickets in the first two games this season. Notably, the Proteas star has fallen prey to leggies 13 times in 37 T20 innings. He strikes at 131.49 against them.

KL Rahul vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Neither KL Rahul nor Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made an impressive start to IPL 2023. Hence, both veterans will have a point to prove. Meanwhile, the pacer has only dismissed Rahul once in seven IPL meetings. However, the latter owns a paltry strike rate of 117.72 in this battle. Notably, Rahul is the only batter with at least 500 runs in the last five seasons.

Nicholas Pooran vs T Natarajan

LSG's Rs. 16 crore recruit, Nicholas Pooran smoked fiery thirties in LSG's first two games. His sensational striking in the end overs can largely impact the game. T Natarajan, who is known to nail yorkers at will, would have the onus to keep him quiet. Notably, Pooran owns 24 runs off 17 deliveries against the left-arm pacer in IPL without being dismissed even once.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host this contest on Friday (April 7). The track here is conducive for run-scoring as the ball tends to come onto the bat nicely. Pacers can generate substantial swing with the new ball. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.

