IPL 2023: CSK slam 217/5 against LSG; Gaikwad, Conway shine

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 03, 2023, 09:25 pm 2 min read

Gaikwad smashed a 31-ball 57 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings racked up a mammoth 217/5 against Lucknow Super Giants in the sixth match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway powered the Yellow Army with a 100-plus stand. Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni finished it off in style. It was a homecoming for Dhoni at Chepauk after four years.

Gaikwad, Conway rule the Powerplay

Gaikwad and Conway came out all guns blazing after LSG elected to field. While Gaikwad attacked for the most part, the latter was watchful. The Indian batter slammed an unbeaten 46 off 20 balls, while Conway whacked a 16-ball 23*. Avesh Khan conceded 17 runs in his over, and Mark Wood gave a 20-run over. CSK were 79/0 after six overs.

CSK's their third-highest Powerplay score in IPL

CSK's 79/0 is their third-highest Powerplay score in the IPL. The top two scores read 100/2 vs PBKS (Mumbai, 2014)and 90/0 vs MI (Mumbai, 2015). This is also the highest Powerplay total in an IPL game at Chepauk (Previous-highest: CSK's 75/1 vs KKR in 2018).

12th IPL fifty for Gaikwad

Like CSK's season opener, Gaikwad was aggressive and smashed four sixes. He also hit three fours, bringing up his fifty off just 25 balls. He was finally dismissed by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi in the 10th over. Gaikwad, who featured in his first home game for CSK, has now raced to 1,356 runs in the IPL at 39.88. He slammed his 12th IPL fifty.

Third century-plus partnership between Gaikwad and Conway

While Gaikwad departed for 57, Wood dismissed Conway (47) in the 11th over. However, Gaikwad and Conway took CSK to the 100-run mark in the eighth over itself. They now have the most century partnerships by a CSK opening pair in the IPL (3). As per Cricbuzz, this is also the first-ever 100+ partnership for any wicket against LSG in the tournament.

Bishnoi takes three wickets

LSG leg-spinner Bishnoi applied brakes on CSK's mayhem. He dismissed the dangerous Gaikwad in the 10th over. Bishnoi helped LSG regain the impetus by removing Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube. The wrist-spinner was the standout bowler for the Super Giants, having taken three wickets for 28 runs in four overs. Bishnoi has over 40 wickets in the tournament.