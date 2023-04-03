Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG: KL Rahul elects to field

Apr 03, 2023

CSK return to the Chepauk Stadium after four years (Source: Twitter/@ChennaiIPL)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns to the MA Chidambaram Stadium as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Lucknow Super Giants in match number six. While CSK lost their opener against Gujarat Titans, LSG won against Delhi Capitals. It will be a homecoming for MS Dhoni at the Chepauk after four years. LSG skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (captain), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Chepauk Stadium pitch generally remains low and slow, aiding the spinners. Anything around 165 will be a suitable score. Batters will need to get their eyes in and once set it will favor them. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.

Four-year-wait comes to an end

IPL 2023 marked the return of the home-and-away format in the competition. The previous three seasons were held at limited venues due to the COVID-19 protocols. Notably, CSK last played at this venue in IPL 2019. They finished as runners-up that season. Meanwhile, the Super Kings will play seven of their 14 league games at the Chepauk this season.

CSK's stellar numbers at home

The Men in Yellow have played 56 IPL games at this venue so far, claiming 40 wins. Only Kolkata Knight Riders (45 at the Eden Gardens) and Mumbai Indians (43 at Wankhede Stadium) have claimed more victories at a venue among IPL teams. CSK's win percentage of 71.42 is the highest among the aforementioned teams in this regard.

CSK to play at Chepauk sans Raina

CSK will play their first match at the Chepauk without Suresh Raina. He featured in the side's all previous 60 appearances (56 in IPL, 4 in the now-defunct Champions League T20). Raina, who has retired from Indian cricket, scored 1,566 runs here for CSK.