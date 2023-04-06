Sports

Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine in IPL: Decoding the stats

Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine in IPL: Decoding the stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 06, 2023, 02:42 pm 2 min read

Kohli has fared well versus KKR (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Virat Kohli's battle with Sunil Narine will be to watch out for as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 9 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both talismans have been cornerstones of their respective teams. The iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this affair on April 6. Here's how Kohli and Narine have fared against each other.

How has Kohli fared against Narine?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has fallen prey to Narine three times in 13 meetings in IPL. He boasts a paltry strike rate of 103.06 in this battle, accumulating 101 runs. At Eden Gardens, the two players have crossed swords in six innings. Narine has dismissed the RCB star once, conceding 50 runs off 52 balls. These numbers highlight Kohli's struggles versus the mystery off-spinner.

Narine's dominance at Eden Gardens

Narine boasts 56 wickets in 45 games at Eden Gardens (ER: 6.25). Only Lasith Malinga (68 at Wankhede Stadium) and Amit Mishra (58 at Arun Jaitley Stadium) have scalped more IPL wickets at a venue. Meanwhile, Kohli has fared decently at this venue. In 11 appearances, he has garnered 332 runs at 41.5 (SR: 127.69). The tally includes a ton and a fifty.

Narine's numbers versus RCB

Meanwhile, Narine has so far played 17 IPL games versus RCB in which he accumulated 21 wickets at an economy rate of 6.31. The tally includes three four-wicket hauls. At Eden Gardens, he owns eight wickets in seven outings versus RCB (ER: 6.37). Overall, he is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in IPL with 153 scalps in 149 games (ER: 6.65).

How has Kohli fared versus KKR?

Kohli has tallied 786 runs in 30 games versus KKR at 35.72. Only Rohit Sharma (1,020), David Warner (1,018), Shikhar Dhawan (850), and Suresh Raina (829) own more runs against the franchise. Meanwhile, Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL, amassing 6,706 runs in 224 games at 36.04 (50s: 45, 100s: 5). He struck a match-winning 82* in his last outing vs Mumbai Indians.