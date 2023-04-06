Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs RCB: Du Plessis elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 06, 2023, 07:02 pm 2 min read

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata is hosting the match (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

The ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 sees Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR are in a spot of bother, having lost the first match versus Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, RCB, who defeated Mumbai Indians, will look to achieve the same against KKR. Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Eden Gardens in Kolkata is renowned for its batting-friendly surface. One could see a high-scoring game. Spinners will come into the match once the surface wears down. Meanwhile, the pacers can garner movement in the powerplay overs. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30 PM onward.

Contrasting opening results for both teams

As stated, PBKS beat KKR in Mohali. Asked to bat, PBKS posted a challenging 191/5 in 20 overs. In response, KKR (146/7) were seven runs behind as per DLS when rain intervened and decided the match's fate. Meanwhile, RCB thrashed MI by eight wickets. MI posted 171/7 before Virat Kohli and du Plessis helped RCB win with a substantial opening stand.

H2H record and key individual numbers

KKR and RCB have clashed in 30 IPL games. KKR have won 16, with RCB pocketing 14 wins. In 30 games versus KKR, Kohli has amassed 786 runs at 35.72. In 13 games versus RCB, Russell has managed 395 runs at 43.88. In 17 games, Narine has 17 scalps versus RCB. Meanwhile, Siraj has 11 scalps versus KKR.