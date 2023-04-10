Sports

IPL 2023: DC host MI in search of first win

Warner has slammed 158 runs in three matches this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In search of their first win, Delhi Capitals will host Mumbai Indians in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will be the venue for this mouth-watering clash on April 11 (Tuesday). Both teams are yet to open their accounts this season. While DC have suffered three consecutive losses, MI are coming off two defeats. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the match. The pitch here is generally good for batting, but the slow nature will aid the spinners as the match progresses. 8.36 is the average run-rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 7:30pm onward.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have played each other a total of 32 times, and it has mostly been very close encounters. MI have the upper hand with 17 victories, but DC isn't far away with their 15 wins. In the last meeting, MI prevailed over DC by five wickets. Mumbai chased down the 160-run target with ease. Ishan Kishan starred with a 48-run knock.

Trouble in paradise for both teams

DC haven't found the rhythm in their batting, and we may see Philip Salt coming in for Rilee Rossouw, who has not taken his chances. Even Warner needs to up the ante and bat with more intent. MI will expect the return of Jofra Archer. The experienced Indian batters, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan are yet to go big.

A look at the Probable XIs

DC Probable XI: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar. MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, and Jason Behrendorff.

Here are the key performers

Rohit has slammed 912 runs against DC in 32 matches. He is the second-highest run-scorer against DC in the IPL. He needs 99 runs to complete 6,000 IPL runs. In 22 IPL matches against DC, Chawla has scalped 23 wickets at 25.08. Manish Pandey has scored 709 runs in 23 matches at 37.31 against MI. Warner has slammed two fifties this season.

