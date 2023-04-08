Sports

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Here is the statistical preview

IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 08, 2023, 08:04 pm 2 min read

Gill is 23 runs away from reaching 2,000 IPL runs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The high-flying Gujarat Titans will host the Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the exciting clash on April 9. GT will look to maintain their perfect start to the season, while KKR will look to build on the last win. Here is the statistical preview.

Here's a look at their head-to-head record

GT made their IPL debut last year, so KKR have faced them only once last season. However, Hardik Pandya's men prevailed in that instance against the Knights. The Titans posted 156/9 and Pandya slammed a 49-ball 67. In response, KKR could only manage 148/8 as Yash Dayal, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami finished with two wickets apiece. Andre Russell delivered with bat and ball.

Here are GT's key performers

Pandya (1,976) and Shubman Gill (1,977) are closing in on the 2,000-run mark in the IPL. Rashid Khan has already picked five wickets in two matches this season. Mohammed Shami, with 25 wickets for GT, is their highest wicket-taker currently and will be very important with the new ball. Wriddhiman Saha has scored 1,011 runs in the powerplays with a strike rate of 134.80.

Here are KKR's key performers

Russell slammed a 48 and scalped 4/5 against GT in the last match. Varun Chakravarthy finished with 4/15 against RCB and has scalped five wickets this season, he will be crucial for KKR. Umesh Yadav has scalped 53 wickets in the Powerplays, and he is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in this phase. Nitish Rana (361) was KKR's second-highest runs scorer last season.

Here are the approaching milestones

Varun (47) is three away from completing 50 IPL wickets. Saha (482) needs 18 more to complete 500 runs against KKR. Russell's strike rate of 177.84 is the highest in IPL among batters who have scored 500-plus runs. Narine (155) needs three wickets to surpass Piyush Chawla (157) in the wickets tally. Alzarri Joseph (96) needs four wickets to complete 100 T20 wickets.

Poll Who will have the last laugh?