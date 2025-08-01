Kousgi's exit was purely personal: PNB CEO

Why did PNB Housing Finance's CEO quit? Bank explains

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:13 pm Aug 01, 2025

What's the story

Ashok Chandra, the MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB), has clarified that the resignation of Girish Kousgi from his role as MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance was purely because of personal reasons. He said Kousgi's exit wasn't due to any internal issues or business-related concerns. "He has some family commitments at Bengaluru, and that is the only reason for which he has put in his paper," Chandra told CNBC-TV18.