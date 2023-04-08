Sports

IPL 2023: CSK restrict MI to 157/8; spinners dazzle

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 08, 2023, 09:15 pm 2 min read

Jadeja took three wickets in the match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings restricted Mumbai Indians to 157/8 in the 12th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium. Skipper MS Dhoni, who lost Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, and Deepak Chahar due to injuries, used his spinners wisely. Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner took five wickets between them. For MI, Tim David and Hrithik Shokeen fired at the death.

MI were off to a flier

MI had a flying start after CSK skipper Dhoni elected to field. Rohit Sharma started with two boundaries against Chahar, while Ishan Kishan smacked Sisanda Magala for three fours. Although Tushar Deshpande got rid of Rohit in the fourth over, Ishan continued with his counter-attack. MI plundered 61/1 in the first six overs. Both Magala and Chahar remained expensive.

Jadeja, Santner share five wickets

Once again, Dhoni rotated his spinners to thwart the opposition. The decision reaped dividends as Jadeja dismissed the dangerous Ishan. Meanwhile, Santner removed Suryakumar Yadav in the very next over. The plot continued as Jadeja and Santner dismissed Cameron Green and Arshad Khan, respectively. Jadeja picked his third wicket as he dismissed Tilak Verma in the 13th over.

Rohit completes 5,000 runs for MI

Rohit, who has been undergoing a rough patch, struggled tonight too. He slammed a 13-ball 21, a knock laced with 3 fours and a solitary six. However, he managed to unlock a massive achievement. Rohit has become the first player to score 5,000 runs for MI. Virat Kohli (RCB) and Suresh Raina (CSK) are the only players with over 5,000 runs for a team.

Another injury concern for Chahar?

Chahar conceded 10 runs in the first over of the match. However, he left the field thereafter. Chahar, who missed the entire IPL 2022, is believed to have suffered another hamstring injury. Tushar Deshpande did well in Chahar's absence (2/31).