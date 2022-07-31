Entertainment

Happy birthday, Kiara Advani! Looking at actor's five breakthrough roles

Happy birthday, Kiara Advani! Looking at actor's five breakthrough roles

Written by Isha Sharma Jul 31, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Kiara Advani turned 30 today. Happy birthday! (Photo credit: Twitter/@advani_kiara)

Actor Kiara Advani has emerged as one of Bollywood's bankable hit machines, thanks to her association with several successful hits in rapid succession. Known for her girl next door yet fierce image, ravishing looks, and grip over the craft, the MS Dhoni actor has been making waves in the industry. On her 30th birthday, let's look at five breakthrough roles of her career.

#1 'Lust Stories' (2018)

In Netflix's anthology drama Lust Stories, Advani played a bold, unconventional character—Megha, who dares to explore her sexuality in a conservative society. Well aware of the trolling that would come her way, Advani deserves applause for going ahead with the role nonetheless. Speaking about her decision, she once said, "Lust Stories was a choice I made because I wanted to work with Karan Johar."

#2 'JugJugg Jeeyo' (2022)

After Kartik Aaryan-Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, JugJugg Jeeyo managed to end Bollywood's dry run at the box office and witnessed good business. Advani shined throughout the multi-starrer thanks to her chemistry with Varun Dhawan and prowess in emotional scenes. More than anything else, her acting chops swam to the surface in a consequential fight scene with Dhawan, which is one of the movie's highlights.

#3 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' (2016)

Biopics are a risky territory. Not only does one need to do justice to the real story, but one also needs to get into the skin of their character in a way that doesn't seem like mindless deification. In Neeraj Pandey's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Advani played cricketer MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Rawat, winning hearts for her poise, restraint, and subtle mannerisms.

#4 'Shershaah' (2021)

Another biopic, this emotionally moving, gut-wrenching film underscored the commendable life of Captain Vikram Batra, PVC. Advani was paired opposite her rumored beau Sidharth Malhotra in it but didn't let herself be bogged down by either the film's heavy subject or the presence of its lead, Malhotra. She essayed the role of Dimple Cheema to perfection and termed the role "truly special" for her.

#5 'Good Newwz' (2019)

The 2019 superhit Good Newwz dared to talk about an issue swept under the rug in India: the multitude of problems and challenges women go through during pregnancy. The best part? The film did this with intelligent writing and dollops of humor. Advani's camaraderie with Diljit Dosanjh, her comic timing, and her emotional connection with Kareena Kapoor Khan particularly stood out in the movie.