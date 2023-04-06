Sports

Reece Topley ruled out of IPL 2023: Details here

Apr 06, 2023

Topley picked up a shoulder injury during the first game of RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered another blow in terms of an injury as Reece Topley has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Topley picked up a shoulder injury during the first game of RCB and played no further part in it. However, he had traveled with the team to Kolkata. RCB coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed the update on Topley.

Willey replaces Topley versus KKR at Eden

RCB are up against KKR in match number nine of the IPL 2023 season in Kolkata. David Willey replaced Topley for the match and he came in and claimed two wickets inside the powerplay.