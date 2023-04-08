Sports

IPL 2023: RR's Trent Boult rattles Delhi Capitals with 3/29

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 08, 2023, 08:54 pm 2 min read

Boult finished with 3/29 against DC (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Rajasthan Royals's Trent Boult has made a norm of picking wickets with the new ball, and against Delhi Capitals in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, things weren't any different. Boult scalped two wickets in the first over to rattle DC, which allowed the Royals to register a 57-run victory. The speedster finished with 3/29 from his four overs. Here are the stats.

A fiery spell from Boult

Boult started off the DC innings with a double wicket maiden as he removed Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey in consecutive balls in the very first over. Shaw was caught by Samson, while Pandey was trapped in front of the wickets. Boult later came back in the 13th over and cleaned up Lalit Yadav, breaking a 64-run stand with David Warner.

Boult closing in on 100 IPL wickets

The NZ speedster has been a very valuable asset for RR, especially with the new ball. Boult has now raced to 97 IPL wickets in 81 matches at an average of 26.42 and an economy of 8.26. He needs three more wickets to reach the IPL milestone, and at this point, he will be the 19th bowler to complete 100 wickets in the tournament.

Second-highest wicket-taker in IPL powerplays since 2018

Boult has scalped 42 wickets in the powerplay overs since IPL 2018. His record is only bettered by CSK's Deepak Chahar, who has 44 scalps. The NZ speedster has featured in 67 innings and has accumulated 42 scalps at 25.78. His economy of 6.90 is very impressive. Apart from Chahar and Boult, no other bowler has even touched the 30-wicket mark in this phase.

How did the match pan out?

Warner won the toss and invited RR to bat. They were off to a flier as Yashasvi Jaiswal (60) and Jos Buttler (79) added 98 runs. Shimron Hetmyer (39*) added the finishing touches. In response, Boult struck early and rattled DC. Warner and Lalit added 64 runs but overall they fell short by 57 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Boult finished with three wickets apiece.

Did you know?

Boult has recorded a total of 19 wickets in the first over of the IPL since 2020, the highest by any bowler. Jofra Archer and Mukesh Choudhury, who have scalped five wickets in the first over, are jointly in the second spot.