IPL 2023: GT and RR aim to continue winning momentum

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 15, 2023, 03:48 pm 3 min read

GT defeated PBKS in their last match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans will look to continue their stronghold when they will host the high-flying Rajasthan Royals in the 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on April 16 (Sunday). The picturesque Narendra Modi Stadium will host this fascinating fixture. While GT have bounced back with a win over Punjab Kings, RR scripted history against Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

This is the third match GT will play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2023. The pitch will assist the spinners but pacers who can hit the deck will also get help. The batters will get value for their shots because of the quick outfield. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).

A look at the H2H record

This is a rematch of last season's final. GT and RR have crossed swords thrice last season and each time GT emerged victorious. Their last meeting was in the finals when RR could only manage 130/9. In response, GT chased it down in 18.1 overs. Hardik Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match for his 3/17 with the ball and a 34-run knock.

Story of these two teams in IPL 2023

GT started with a win against CSK and then they also defeated DC in Delhi. It took a splendid effort from KKR to beat GT. But they bounced back against PBKS in their last match. Meanwhile, RR have won three matches where they batted first and lost the only one where they were chasing. They defeated CSK in Chepauk in their last match.

Here are the key performers

Jos Buttler has started right from where he left last season, scoring 204 runs in four matches at 51. Similarly, Yuzvendra Chahal has also picked up 10 scalps in four matches. Shubman Gill has provided stability for GT. He has slammed 183 runs at 45.75. Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami have scalped seven wickets each. Rashid Khan has scalped nine wickets this season.

Here are the probable XIs

GT probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma and Joshua Little. RR probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dream11 Fantasy options

Fantasy option 1: Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph. Fantasy option 2: Jos Buttler (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rashid Khan (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Sandeep Sharma.